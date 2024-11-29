China Resources Gas Group Announces Key Board Appointments

China Resources Gas Group (HK:1193) has released an update.

China Resources Gas Group has announced significant board appointments, with Mr. Li Weiwei and Mr. Zhang Junzheng joining as non-executive directors and members of key committees. These strategic changes, effective from November 2024, aim to bolster governance and enhance the company’s leadership capabilities, reflecting its commitment to strong corporate oversight.

