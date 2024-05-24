News & Insights

China Resources Cement Unveils Board Structure

May 24, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company’s board includes a total of nine directors, with five separate committees overseeing various aspects of governance. The committees cover strategy and investment, nomination, remuneration and appraisal, audit, and risk and compliance, with specific directors assigned to each committee.

