China Resources Cement Unveils Board Structure

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company’s board includes a total of nine directors, with five separate committees overseeing various aspects of governance. The committees cover strategy and investment, nomination, remuneration and appraisal, audit, and risk and compliance, with specific directors assigned to each committee.

For further insights into HK:1313 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.