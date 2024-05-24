China Resources Cement Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings announced that its shareholders approved all resolutions during the Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024, including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and dividend declarations. Key approvals included a final dividend of HK$0.006 per share and the reappointment of KPMG as the independent auditor. The voting results reflected overwhelming support for the proposed actions, with the majority of resolutions passing with over 92% approval.

