China Resources Cement Holdings (HKEX:1313) Price Target Decreased by 17.69% to 3.71

The average one-year price target for China Resources Cement Holdings (HKEX:1313) has been revised to 3.71 / share. This is an decrease of 17.69% from the prior estimate of 4.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.22 to a high of 5.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.35% from the latest reported closing price of 2.64 / share.

China Resources Cement Holdings Maintains 1.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.90%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Resources Cement Holdings. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1313 is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 327,887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 36,412K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,276K shares, representing an increase of 41.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1313 by 35.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,123K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,903K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1313 by 18.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,215K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWGAX - AMERICAN FUNDS DEVELOPING WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 28,134K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27,921K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,277K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1313 by 20.76% over the last quarter.

