China Resources Cement Enters New IT Service Agreement

November 11, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings has entered into a new 2024 Framework Agreement with CR Digital, involving a three-year partnership for IT products and services valued at up to RMB400 million annually. This agreement allows China Resources Cement Holdings to enhance its digital infrastructure, including cybersecurity and cloud services, supporting its business development needs. The transactions fall within specific regulatory thresholds, requiring reporting and annual review but are exempt from more stringent shareholder approval processes.

