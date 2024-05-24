China Resources Cement Declares Annual Dividend

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited has announced an ordinary final dividend of HKD 0.006 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. Shareholders have the option to receive the dividend in RMB at an exchange rate of HKD 1 : RMB 0.91048, with an election closing date of 26 June 2024. The payment date for the dividend is set for 17 July 2024.

