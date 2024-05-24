China Resources Cement Announces Website Change

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings has announced a change to their company website, moving from ‘www.crcement.com’ to ‘www.cr-bmt.com’, effective from 31 May 2024. This new website will host all future company announcements, notices, and corporate communications for the convenience of its stakeholders. The announcement was made on 24 May 2024 by the Board of Directors, chaired by Mr. JI Youhong.

