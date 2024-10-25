China Resources Cement Announces Board Structure

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings has outlined the roles and functions of its Board of Directors, highlighting the leadership of Chairman Ji Youhong and CEO Jing Shiqing. The Board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each serving on various committees including strategy, nomination, and audit. This detailed organizational structure reflects the company’s commitment to robust governance and strategic oversight.

