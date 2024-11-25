News & Insights

China Resources Beer Updates Board Leadership

November 25, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co (HK:0291) has released an update.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co has announced its latest board member lineup, highlighting key roles for both executive and independent directors. The board is headed by Executive Director Hou Xiaohai as Chairman and includes a diverse mix of non-executive and independent members. This update serves as a vital insight for investors interested in the company’s governance structure and strategic leadership.

