China Resources Beer to buy 55% stake in colourless liquor maker for $1.7 bln

Contributor
Navya Mittal Reuters
Published

China Resources Beer Holdings said on Tuesday its unit would scoop up a 55.19% stake in Chinese colourless liquor manufacturer Guizhou Jinsha Jiaojiu Winery Industry Co for 12.30 billion yuan ($1.68 billion).

Oct 25 (Reuters) - China Resources Beer Holdings 0291.HK said on Tuesday its unit would scoop up a 55.19% stake in Chinese colourless liquor manufacturer Guizhou Jinsha Jiaojiu Winery Industry Co for 12.30 billion yuan ($1.68 billion).

($1 = 7.3087 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More