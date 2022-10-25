China Resources Beer to buy 55% stake in colourless liquor maker for $1.7 bln

Oct 25 (Reuters) - China Resources Beer Holdings 0291.HK said on Tuesday its unit would scoop up a 55.19% stake in Chinese colourless liquor manufacturer Guizhou Jinsha Jiaojiu Winery Industry Co for 12.30 billion yuan ($1.68 billion).

($1 = 7.3087 Chinese yuan renminbi)

