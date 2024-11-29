China Resources Beer Changes Share Registrar to Tricor

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co (HK:0291) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. has announced a change in its share registrar to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. This transition requires all future share transfers and uncollected share certificates to be processed by the new registrar starting from the specified date. Investors should note the new contact details for any share-related inquiries or actions.

For further insights into HK:0291 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.