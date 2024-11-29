China Resources Beer Changes Share Registrar to Tricor

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co (HK:0291) has released an update.
China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. has announced a change in its share registrar to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. This transition requires all future share transfers and uncollected share certificates to be processed by the new registrar starting from the specified date. Investors should note the new contact details for any share-related inquiries or actions.
