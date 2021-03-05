China reprimands Didi Chuxing for infringing its drivers' rights

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's transportation ministry on Friday reprimanded ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing for infringing its drivers' rights, urging it to rectify some of its business activities to ensure the safety and stability of the industry.

In a statement, China's Ministry of Transport said it had called in representatives from Didi for a meeting in which it told them that the firm's recent adjustments to its business strategy in some Chinese cities had triggered social concern, as its inadequate preparation, communication and evaluation may have infringed the legitimate rights and interests of drivers.

The ministry urged SoftBank-backed 9984.T Didi to rectify business operations, set pricing according to laws and ensure that drivers earned a reasonable income.

Didi's representative at the meeting said the firm will strictly implement the working requirements and conscientiously carry out the rectification work, according to the statement. The company did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

China has stepped up its scrutiny of the country's internet giants in recent months and has in particular cited concerns over monopolistic behaviour and potential infringements of consumer rights.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.