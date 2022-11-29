China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise

November 29, 2022 — 08:59 pm EST

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China reported 37,828 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 29, of which 4,288 were symptomatic and 33,540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That is compared with 38,645 new cases a day earlier – 3,624 symptomatic and 35,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 37,612 new local cases, of which 4,236 were symptomatic and 33,376 were asymptomatic, down from 38,421 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, compared with zero the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233.

As of Nov. 29, mainland China had confirmed 319,536 cases with symptoms.

Discontent with stringent COVID prevention policies three years into the pandemic ignited into protests in cities across the country over the weekend, including Beijing and Shanghai.

China's capital Beijing reported 1,282 symptomatic and 3,240 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, compared with 957 symptomatic and 3,429 asymptomatic cases the previous day, National Health Commission data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported 11 symptomatic cases and 176 asymptomatic cases, compared with 20 symptomatic cases and 158 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 541 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 6,454 asymptomatic cases, compared with 286 symptomatic and 6,993 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 164 new symptomatic locally transmitted infections and 7,669 asymptomatic cases, compared with 209 symptomatic and 8,538 asymptomatic cases the previous day.

