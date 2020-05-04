China reports one new coronavirus case in mainland

Contributor
Beijing newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China reported one new coronavirus case for May 4, down from three the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Tuesday.

BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - China reported one new coronavirus case for May 4, down from three the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Tuesday.

The new case was imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases for May 4, an increase of two from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,881. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters