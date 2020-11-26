China reports H5N8 bird flu in swans in Shanxi province -agriculture ministry

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in wild swans in northern Shanxi province, the agriculture ministry said late on Thursday.

The disease killed two swans in Pinglu county and two others were found to be sick. More than 4,000 swans live in the area.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

