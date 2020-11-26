Commodities

China reports H5N8 bird flu in swans in Shanxi province -agriculture ministry

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published

China reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in wild swans in northern Shanxi province, the agriculture ministry said late on Thursday.

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu in wild swans in northern Shanxi province, the agriculture ministry said late on Thursday.

The disease killed two swans in Pinglu county and two others were found to be sick. More than 4,000 swans live in the area.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular