China reports flat Jan-Feb revenue from government land sales

March 21, 2024 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China's government posted flat land sales revenue in January-February from the year before, after an increase in December, official data showed on Thursday, adding to strains on local governments grappling with shrinking fiscal income.

The land sales revenue stood at 562.5 billion yuan ($78.14 billion) in January-February, according to data from the finance ministry.

Fiscal revenue fell 2.3% year-on-year in the January-February period, showed the data.

Local governments have scrapped some restrictions on land sales, a major contributor to their revenue, while cash-strapped developers were still reluctant to buy land.

($1 = 7.1985 Chinese yuan)

