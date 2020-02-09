Commodities

China reports first H5N6 bird flu in Sichuan poultry farm -Ministry

China's agriculture ministry said the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of avian flu had been found in a poultry farm in southwestern Sichuan province.

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry said the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of avian flu had been found in a poultry farm in southwestern Sichuan province. This is the first H5N6 avian flu detected from a poultry farm after four cases found in swans this year. [nB9N29F01O] The ministry said on Sunday night 1,840 birds had died in the farm of 2,497. The rest have been culled. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;)) Keywords: HEALTH BIRDFLU/CHINA (URGENT)

