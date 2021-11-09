Commodities

China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China has reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm on the island province of Hainan in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The outbreak on a farm of 1,063 animals began on Oct. 23 and was confirmed on Oct. 31, the organisaion said, citing a report by Chinese authorities.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal for pigs. After it reached China in August 2018 the virus wiped out 50% of the country's pigs within a year.

