China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says

Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm on Hainan island in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often deadly to pigs.

The virus slashed pig and pork output in China, the world's top market, in recent years.

