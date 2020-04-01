China reports African swine fever case in piglets transported to Sichuan

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China detected a new case of African swine fever in piglets transported to Sichuan from outside the province, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The outbreak was found in a truck transporting 83 piglets to Leshan city, with one piglet dead, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

China reported several new cases of the deadly African swine fever disease in March.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Judy Hua and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely)

