China reports 4 new coronavirus cases vs 22 a day earlier

China reported four new coronavirus cases for April 29, down from 22 a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed. The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 82,862. With no new deaths on Wednesday, the toll remained at 4,633.

All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. It also reported 33 new asymptomatic cases over the day, up from 26 a day earlier.

