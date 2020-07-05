China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in mainland for July 5

China on Monday reported 4 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 5, down from 8 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China on Monday reported 4 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 5, down from 8 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Three of the new infections were imported cases, involving travelers entering China from abroad, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 11 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 7 a day earlier.

As of July 5, China had a total of 83,557 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 4,634.

