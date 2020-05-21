China reports 4 new coronavirus cases in mainland as of end-May 21

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - China recorded four new coronavirus cases on May 21, up from two a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Friday.

China also reported two imported cases from the previous day.

The NHC reported 35 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 31 a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to-date stands at 82,971. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

(Reporting by Engen Tham Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

