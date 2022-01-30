China reports 37 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics personnel on Jan 30

Contributor
David Stanway Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China detected 37 new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Jan. 30, up from 34 a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Monday.

Eight of the total were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Sunday.

Of the total infections, 28 were among new airport arrivals, with the remaining nine already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, according to a notice on the Games' official website.

