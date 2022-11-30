China reports 36,061 new COVID cases for Nov 30 vs 37,828 a day earlier

November 30, 2022 — 08:06 pm EST

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China reported 36,061 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 30, of which 4,150 were symptomatic and 31,911 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That is compared with 37,828 new cases a day earlier – 4,288 symptomatic and 33,540 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 35,800 new local cases, of which 4,080 were symptomatic and 31,720 were asymptomatic, down from 37,612 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, unchanged from a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,233.

As of Nov. 30, mainland China had confirmed 323,686 cases with symptoms.

