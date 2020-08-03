China reports 36 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 43 a day earlier

Credit: REUTERS/PAK YIU

China reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 3, compared to 43 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, six were imported, versus 7 a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 11 a day earlier.

As of Aug. 3, mainland China had 84,464 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

