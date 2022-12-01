China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

December 01, 2022 — 08:05 pm EST

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China reported 34,980 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 1, of which 4,278 were symptomatic and 30,702 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That is compared with 36,061 new cases a day earlier – 4,150 symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 34,772 new local cases, of which 4,233 were symptomatic and 30,539 were asymptomatic, down from 35,800 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233.

As of Dec. 1, mainland China had confirmed 327,964 cases with symptoms.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.