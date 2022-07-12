China reports 338 new COVID cases for July 12 vs 424 a day

Contributor
Shanghai newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China reported 338 new COVID-19 infections on July 12, of which 98 were symptomatic and 240 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China reported 338 new COVID-19 infections on July 12, of which 98 were symptomatic and 240 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That is compared with 424 new cases a day earlier, 107 symptomatic and 317 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Tuesday, mainland China had confirmed 226,909 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with none a day earlier, and no local asymptomatic cases versus zero the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, compared with five a day earlier, and 50 local asymptomatic cases versus 54 the previous day, local government data showed.

All Shanghai cases were reported in quarantined areas.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com)))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters