China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, down from 7 a day earlier

Contributors
Se Young Lee Reuters
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Jing Wang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China reported 3 new coronavirus cases for May 13, down from 7 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said.

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China reported 3 new coronavirus cases for May 13, down from 7 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted - two in the northeastern Liaoning province and one in Jilin province that borders Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 12 from 8 a day earlier.

The total number of cases now stands at 82,929 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee, Lusha Zhang and Jing Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More