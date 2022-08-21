China reports 1,985 new COVID cases for Aug 21 vs 2,310 day earlier

SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 1,985 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 21, of which 427 were symptomatic and 1,558 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compared with 2,310 new cases a day earlier - 602 symptomatic and 1,708 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Aug. 21, mainland China had confirmed 239,851 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported zero cases, compared with one symptomatic case a day ago, according to local government data.

Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic cases, compared with none a day earlier, and three local asymptomatic cases reported within quarantined areas, versus two the previous day, local government data showed.

Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 5,639 symptomatic and 7,799 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 21.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

