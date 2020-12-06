China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 18 a day earlier

China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 6, down from 18 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 12 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Three locally transmitted infections were reported in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to six from two cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,634, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

