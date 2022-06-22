China reports 135 new COVID cases for June 22 vs 126 day earlier

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 135 new coronavirus cases for June 22, of which 48 were symptomatic and 87 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compared with 126 new cases a day earlier, 31 symptomatic and 95 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death count at 5,226. As of June 22, mainland China had confirmed 225,397 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported three new local symptomatic cases compared with four a day earlier. It reported zero new local asymptomatic cases versus two the previous day.

Shanghai reported nine new local symptomatic cases compared with four a day earlier, and no new local asymptomatic cases versus four the previous day.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

