China reports 12 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 19, 8 imported

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - China reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 19, down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the total, eight were imported, down from nine on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

There were four cases of local infection, including three in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang and one in Inner Mongolia.

China also reported 49 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on the mainland on April 19, compared to 44 a day earlier.

Mainland China now has an accumulated total of 82,747 cases and 4,632 deaths as of the end of April 19.

