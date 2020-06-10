China reports 11 new imported coronavirus cases as of end-June 10, vs 3 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 11 confirmed and four new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases by the end of June 10, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

All the new confirmed cases involved travellers from overseas, the commission said in a statement.

A total of 3 new confirmed and 5 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported a day earlier.

The tally of mainland infections now stands at 83,057 with the death toll unchanged at 4,634.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the coronavirus but do not show symptoms, as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

