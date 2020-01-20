US Markets

China repeats call on Canada to release Huawei's Meng as extradition trial set to kick off

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

China on Monday repeated its call for Canada to release Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, ahead of her expected arrival in a Vancouver courtroom for the start of a trial to decide whether she can be extradited to the United States.

