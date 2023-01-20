China reopening will add to global inflationary pressures, ECB's Lagarde says

DAVOS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's reopening after debilitating pandemic restrictions is likely to add to global inflationary pressures as the world's second-largest economy ramps up commodity consumption, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"There will be constraints, there will be more inflationary pressure coming out of that added demand in commodities and energy in particular," Lagarde told a World Economic Forum panel.

(Reporting by Mark John Writing by Balazs Koranyi Editing by David Goodman )

