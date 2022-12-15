China reopening is mixed blessing for inflation

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Like millions of Chinese emerging from years of isolation, the United States and Europe will greet China’s decision to relax Covid-19 rules with a mixture of hope and apprehension.

Reopening the world’s second-largest economy will reprise its role as a low-cost producer, easing global supply bottlenecks. As growth accelerates, though, China’s revived demand for raw materials and energy will push up prices of those commodities. That adds to inflationary pressures for the gas-starved euro zone.

Beijing’s pursuit of zero Covid infections crippled China’s economy, knocking GDP growth down from 8.1% in 2021 to around 3% this year. It also contributed to the global inflationary shock by holding up production of manufactured goods from Teslas to iPhones. The value of the country’s exports fell 8.7% in November versus the previous year, the steepest decline since February 2020. Exports to the United States were down 25%.

Resuming production and consumption should therefore have a disinflationary effect on the rest of the world. Chinese consumer prices are rising less quickly than other major economies: inflation was only 1.6% in November, compared with 7.1% in the United States and 10% in the euro zone, while producer prices in the People’s Republic fell 1.3%. Unless a spike in Covid-related deaths prompts another wave of lockdowns, most central banks in developed economies will welcome China’s reopening.

The country’s appetite for commodities is more concerning, though. Before the pandemic, China was the world’s top importer of liquefied natural gas. This year state energy officials expect demand to fall for the first time since 2002. One Western banker estimates China’s LNG consumption is 30% below its long-term average.

China’s absence from the gas market reduced competition, enabling big importers like the euro zone to buy at less inflated prices. A reversal of that trend, albeit gradual, will push up inflation, especially in Europe. Some 43% of euro zone inflation is driven by energy prices, according to UBS, compared to just 18% in the United States.

Granted, euro zone exports would benefit from revived Chinese demand, but they only account for around 1.5% of the bloc’s GDP, Morgan Stanley calculates. A hotter China could leave Europe in the cold.

China announced sweeping changes to its tough Covid-19 policy on Dec. 7, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus but sparked protests and hobbled the world’s second-largest economy.

The relaxation of rules, which includes allowing infected people with mild symptoms to quarantine at home and dropping testing for people travelling domestically, was the clearest sign yet Beijing is pivoting away from its zero-Covid policy to let people live with the disease.

