China reopening hopes lift yuan to one-week high

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened on Monday as the dollar drifted lower on diminished expectations that rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve would support further gains, and as investors bet on easing domestic COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Chinese currency nevertheless remains on track for its third consecutive monthly drop, which would be its longest such streak since the first half of 2019.

Even as the greenback has weakened from a 20-year high earlier this month, the yuan's gains have been hobbled by coronavirus lockdowns disrupting factory activity and paralysing the country's financial centre, Shanghai.

On Monday, streets in Beijing were busier while Shanghai inched closer to a planned end to a two-month coronavirus lockdown set for Wednesday, though specifics of how the exit would be managed remained unclear.

"The reopening narrative has boosted global risk sentiment, particularly the yuan as hope springs eternal for a return to some semblance of economic normality in the mainland's services sector," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The results of manufacturing activity surveys due on Tuesday "may provide new clues as to whether economic growth has bottomed out," analysts at OCBC Wing Hang Bank said in a note.

As reopening hopes support the yuan, traders said cooling expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate rises would also see the dollar test short-term support.

"Market sentiment is getting a boost by a more obvious improvement of the COVID-19 situation," said a trader at a foreign bank. "And with U.S. inflation possibly peaking, the Fed may not be so hawkish."

Data released on Friday showed U.S. consumer prices rising 0.2% in April, following a 0.9% rise in March. As measured by the personal consumption expenditures index, April prices were 6.3% higher than a year earlier.

Before the market open on Monday, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.7048 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.7387.

Spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7053 per dollar and firmed to 6.6457, its strongest in a week. At midday it was changing hands at 6.6536, which was 444 pips firmer than Friday's late session close

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 also hit a one-week high against the dollar, at 6.6590, and was trading at 6.6655 per dollar around midday.

The global dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was last at 101.551, near one-month lows touched Friday.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7048

6.7387

0.51%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.6536

6.698

0.67%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.76%

Spot change YTD

-4.49%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

24.39%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 100.58 0.0 Dollar index 101.551 101.668 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.6655 -0.18% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.687 0.27% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

