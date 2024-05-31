China Renewable Energy Reveals Board Structure

China Renewable Energy Investment (HK:0987) has released an update.

China Renewable Energy Investment Limited, a Cayman Islands-incorporated company, has announced its Board of Directors, including four executive and three independent non-executive directors. The company, which specializes in renewable energy investments, also outlined the composition of its four Board committees: Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Executive, each tasked with specific governance roles.

