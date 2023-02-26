China Renaissance's shares climb after it says missing chairman is cooperating in investigation

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

February 26, 2023 — 08:32 pm EST

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shares of China Renaissance Holdings 1911.HK rose as much as 3.2% in early trade on Monday after the mainland boutique bank said its missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation.

The company's shares climbed to HK$7.33 in early trade. That compared with a 0.9% slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.