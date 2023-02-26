China Renaissance's shares climb after it says missing chairman is cooperating in investigation

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shares of China Renaissance Holdings 1911.HK rose as much as 3.2% in early trade on Monday after the mainland boutique bank said its missing chairman is cooperating with Chinese authorities in an investigation.

The company's shares climbed to HK$7.33 in early trade. That compared with a 0.9% slide in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.