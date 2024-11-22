China Renaissance Upgrades XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (XPEV)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, China Renaissance upgraded their outlook for XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:XPEV) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.53% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is $13.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.53% from its latest reported closing price of $11.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 68,164MM, an increase of 80.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEV is 0.61%, an increase of 61.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.09% to 131,179K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEV is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alibaba Group Holding holds 31,309K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,650K shares , representing an increase of 78.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 111.69% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 15,953K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,421K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 63.94% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 9,818K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,014K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 8,365K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,261K shares , representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 53.67% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 7,384K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,539K shares , representing a decrease of 69.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 10.19% over the last quarter.

XPeng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively.

