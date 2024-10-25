China Renaissance Upgrades UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (TIGR)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, China Renaissance upgraded their outlook for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:TIGR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.14% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $8.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.91 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.14% from its latest reported closing price of $6.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 355MM, an increase of 42.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGR is 0.17%, an increase of 511.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.39% to 14,967K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sparta 24 holds 3,148K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares , representing an increase of 53.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 179.56% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,504K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 40.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 124.72% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 34.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,057K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 98.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 1,718.24% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,033K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its 'mobile first' strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

