China Renaissance shares set to open up 1.4% after slump on chairman's disappearance

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shares of China Renaissance Holdings 1911.HK were set to open up 1.4% after the stock posted the biggest drop on record in the previous trading session on Friday as the boutique investment bank said it had been unable to contact its chairman.

The stock was set to open at HK$7.28 on Monday after marking its biggest dive on Friday, with shares ending down 28% at HK$7.18. That compared to a 0.2% fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

