China Renaissance shares climb 1.7% after tumble on chairman's disappearance

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

February 19, 2023 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shares of China Renaissance Holdings 1911.HK climbed as much as 1.7% on Monday after posting a record drop in the previous session that was triggered by the boutique investment bank saying it had been unable to contact its chairman.

The stock rose to HK$7.30 early on Monday, after ending down 28% at HK$7.18 in the previous session.

