China Renaissance says it is unable to contact Chairman Bao Fan

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank China Renaissance 1911.HK has been unable to contact its Chairman and Chief Executive Bao Fan, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"The board is not aware of any information that indicates that Mr. Bao's unavailability is or might be related to the business and or operations of the Group which is continuing normally," the Hong Kong listed company said.

Bao is a well known dealmaker in China who has carved out a career working on high profile tech transactions. He started China Renaissance in 2005.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.