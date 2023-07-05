China Renaissance Holdings (TYO:1911) Price Target Increased by 7.75% to 3,332.00

The average one-year price target for China Renaissance Holdings (TYO:1911) has been revised to 3,332.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.75% from the prior estimate of 3,092.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,626.00 to a high of 4,147.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.17% from the latest reported closing price of 3,477.00 / share.

China Renaissance Holdings Maintains 3.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Renaissance Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1911 is 0.16%, an increase of 29.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 22,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,288K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,112K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1911 by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,806K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,037K shares, representing a decrease of 68.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1911 by 1,287.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,053K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1911 by 5.93% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 914K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

