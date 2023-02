Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shares of China Renaissance Holdings 1911.HK dropped as much as 50% to hit their all-time low at HK$5 each after the boutique investment bank said it had been been unable to contact its Chairman and Chief Executive Bao Fan.

