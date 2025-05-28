China Renaissance Downgrades PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, China Renaissance downgraded their outlook for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S) from Buy to Hold.

There are 1,072 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2S is 1.46%, an increase of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.57% to 485,026K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 40,047K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,059K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 45.83% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 39,678K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing an increase of 98.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 23.64% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 13,596K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 13,548K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,972K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 30.60% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 10,593K shares. No change in the last quarter.

