China releases revised drug list for nationwide medical insurance - media

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China has released a revised drug list for nationwide basic medical insurance, official media said on Monday.

The new drug list will be effective from March 2021, state TV said in an article.

Chinese patients can use their state medical insurance to cover a potentially significant portion of costs for medicines in the list after paying deductibles, with specific subsidy ratios varying in different regions.

