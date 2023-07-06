News & Insights

China releases its first open-source computer operating system

July 06, 2023 — 12:42 am EDT

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - China has released its first open-source desktop operating system, named OpenKylin, state media said, as the country steps up its effort to cut reliance on US technology.

The Linux-based operating system released on Wednesday was built by a community of about 4,000 developers, and is now used in China's space programs and many organisations in industries such as finance and energy, they added.

