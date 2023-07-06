China releases its first open-source computer operating system

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - China has released its first open-source desktop operating system, named OpenKylin, state media said, as the country steps up its effort to cut reliance on US technology.

The Linux-based operating system released on Wednesday was built by a community of about 4,000 developers, and is now used in China's space programs and many organisations in industries such as finance and energy, they added.

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.